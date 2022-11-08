abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $6,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 75.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after buying an additional 144,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,901,000 after buying an additional 142,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

