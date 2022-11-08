abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $31,646,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,065.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 629,643 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $21,790,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.