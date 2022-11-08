abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NiSource by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE NI opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NiSource Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.