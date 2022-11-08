abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $378.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.94 and a 200-day moving average of $483.20. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $784.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.