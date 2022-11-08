abrdn plc Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324,450 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

