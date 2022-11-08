abrdn plc Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $109.69.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

