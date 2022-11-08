abrdn plc Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after buying an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 3,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $18,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,655,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,948,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $18,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,655,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,190,948,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,439,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,957,384. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.