abrdn plc Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Up 1.3 %

PLUG opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Plug Power Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.