abrdn plc Has $2.30 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $17,376,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 624.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $136.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

