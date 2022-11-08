abrdn plc Has $2.47 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

