abrdn plc Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $229.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.39.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

