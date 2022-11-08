abrdn plc Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 52,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.71.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

