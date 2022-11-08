abrdn plc Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Okta by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta Trading Up 4.9 %

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.