abrdn plc Has $2.78 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.49.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

