abrdn plc Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

IVZ opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

