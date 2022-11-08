abrdn plc Has $3.17 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 314,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE OMC opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

