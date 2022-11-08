abrdn plc Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AES were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

