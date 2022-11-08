abrdn plc Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

abrdn plc cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,364,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

