abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

