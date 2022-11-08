abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.