abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 291,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.