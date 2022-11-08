abrdn plc Purchases 2,536 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

abrdn plc lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in APA were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in APA by 104.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Stock Up 1.0 %

APA stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Recommended Stories

