abrdn plc Purchases 442 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JKS. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -214.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

