abrdn plc Purchases Shares of 59,203 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $71.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

