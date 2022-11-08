abrdn plc Sells 1,048 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $238.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

