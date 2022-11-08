abrdn plc Sells 1,096 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 24.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $2,931,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,163 shares of company stock worth $12,537,766. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

