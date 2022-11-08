abrdn plc Sells 1,345 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNN opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

