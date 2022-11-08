abrdn plc Sells 1,399 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

abrdn plc lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

