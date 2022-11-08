abrdn plc Sells 15,290 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

Amcor Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

