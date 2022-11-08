abrdn plc Sells 2,379 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

