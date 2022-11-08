abrdn plc Sells 3,010 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Loews by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

