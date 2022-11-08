abrdn plc Sells 3,816 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after buying an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,303,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 303.27 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

