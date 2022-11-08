abrdn plc Sells 425 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

CRL opened at $226.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $397.77.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

