abrdn plc Sells 479 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

VEEV opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $322.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

