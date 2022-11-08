abrdn plc Sells 5,417 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $23,959,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 555,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 438,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

