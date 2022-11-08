abrdn plc Sells 6,600 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tenaris by 149.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

