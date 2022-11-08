abrdn plc Sells 695 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $50,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.