abrdn plc Sells 865 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

FRT opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

