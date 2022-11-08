abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $244.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.