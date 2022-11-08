abrdn plc Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

