abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 60.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pentair by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $26,425,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pentair by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of PNR opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

