abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAP opened at $183.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average of $184.43. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

