abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

MOH stock opened at $330.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,316 shares of company stock valued at $73,570,736. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

