AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,285 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,205,000 after buying an additional 1,820,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 48,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.