AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

