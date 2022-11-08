AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Envista by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Envista by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Envista by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

