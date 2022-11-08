AE Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 243.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $115.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

