AE Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

