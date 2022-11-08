AE Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.72.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.