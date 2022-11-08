AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. CX Institutional bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.82 and a 200-day moving average of $294.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.69%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

